Being Mortal: Seth Rogen Joins Hands With Bill Murray For Aziz Ansari's Directorial Debut

Aziz Ansari is all set to make his directorial debut with the film 'Being Mortal', which has roped in Seth Rogen to star alongside Bill Murray.

Being Mortal

 Aziz Ansari is all set to make his directorial debut with the film Being Mortal, which is based on Atul Gawande’s non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. Aziz, who will also be producing and penning the script for the film, will make an appearance alongside maestros like Seth Rogen and Bill Murray

According to Variety, Being Mortal will mark Ansari and Seth Rogen's 'first feature film' together, with the duo having collaborated for several projects in the past. Taylor Friedman and Cameron Chidsey are overseeing the project for Searchlight Pictures, while Aziz is bankrolling it with Youree Henley. 

Seth Rogen joins Bill Murray for Aziz Ansari directorial Being Mortal

The film's principal photography is all set to begin in April, with Searchlight Pictures planning to release the film theatrically sometime in 2023. Rogen is currently seen alongside Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, the miniseries chronicling the marriage of  Pamela Anderson and  Tommy Lee. 

He was also seen in  HBO Max’s An American Pickle, the American comedy-drama starring him as an Eastern European Jewish immigrant as well as in Long Shot alongside Charlize Theron. He will now be sharing the screen with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano for Universal Pictures' project The Fabelmans, helmed by Steven Spielberg. Rogen's film credits also include projects like Superbad and Knocked Up among others. 

Meanwhile, Aziz Ansari, who received widespread love for Parks & Recreation, is a part of projects like Master of None: Moments in Love as well as the standup special Nightclub Comedian. Aziz took a hiatus from the entertainment industry after sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against him in 2018. During that time, Ansari had claimed that the sexual activity was consensual. 

Bill Murray, the famous American actor and comedian is known for his role in Meatballs, Caddyshack, Stripes, Tootsie, Ghostbusters, Scrooged among others. The veteran legend is also known for voicing Garfield in the family comedy film Garfield: The Movie and its sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. He will now be seen alongside Zac Efron, Russell Crowe in the war drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever. 

