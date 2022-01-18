Did You Know? Before 'Ant-Man', Bill Murray Lent Voice To THIS Marvel Character

Bill Murray has confirmed that he's starring in the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is one-and-a-half years away from release, and the project is being billed as the actor's first stint with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it is true that he would star in an MCU film for the first time, this won't be his first association with the superhero franchise.

Murray had lent his voice for a Marvel character once. The veteran had voiced Johnny Storm character on the Fantastic Four franchise in a radio show.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania not Bill Murray's first association with Marvel?

The revelation was made by comic book writer Dan Slott on Twitter. The artist reacted to Bill Murray becoming one of the top trends on Twitter, and gave away a piece of lesser-known fact for those lapping up to the trend on Twitter.

Slott shared the 'footnote' that a 'young Bill Murray' was the voice of Johnny Storm, The Human Torch, once. Slott quipped that he was not really not making it up. He also added a YouTube link of the Fantastic Four radio show, where he was one of the characters.

Footnote:

Did you know that a young Bill Murray was the voice of Johnny Storm, The Human Torch, on the Fantastic Four radio show?



No.



Really.



Not making this up.



— Dan Slott (@DanSlott) January 17, 2022

Netizens reacted with different responses. Some were 'mind blown' and termed it as 'most amazing thing' they didn't know about. Some, surprisingly, were aware of this fact.

Bill Murray in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Meanwhile, after speculation for a substantial amount of time, Murray confirmed on The Eli Manning Show that he was indeed a part of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In a short but powerful answer, he said that his power was that he was a 'bad guy' on the show. Previously, he seemed to have caught off guard by seemingly confirming his role, before refraining to give more details about it.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is gearing up for release on July 28, 2023. It is the third instalment of the franchise and stars Paul Rudd in the titular role. Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors are the other members of the cast.