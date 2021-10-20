'Being The Ricardos' Trailer Out; Nicole Kidman-Javier Bardem Bring Back 'I Love Lucy'

I Love Lucy has been one of the most popular sitcoms of all time. The TV series, which aired for seven years in the '50s, is coming back. The focus, this time, is more on the lives of the actors who played the lead roles in the show.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem step into the shoes of real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, who had become synonymous for the show. Titled Being the Ricardos, this time the shooting of the show will be the premise of a movie. The makers dropped a teaser trailer of the venture ahead of its release.

Nicole Kidman-Javier Bardem-starrer Being the Ricardos teaser trailer out

The teaser trailer of Being the Ricardos starts with the voice-over of Nicole Kidman aka Lucille Ball, who boasts, "I am the biggest asset in the portfolio of the Columbia Broadcasting System', the network that telecast the show, more popularly as CBS now. She also calls herself the 'biggest asset in the portfolio' of 'Phillip Morris Tobacco, Westinghouse', the main sponsor of the show.

"I get paid fortune to do exactly what I love doing," she says in the video. One of her other lines is, 'I work side-by-side with husband, who is genuinely impressed by me." "And all I have to keep it is kill for 36 weeks in a row and then do it again the next year," she says.

The popularity of the black-and-white show even surprised Lucille as she said, "I had no idea it was going to be a hit." The trailer also features visuals of what goes into the making of a series, the camera, the technicians, and the audience.

A headline in a newspaper, 'Does Desi really love Lucy' gives the viewers a peek into the twist in the tale.

About 'Being the Ricardos'

Being the Ricardos also stars JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Clark Gregg. The movie has been written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

The movie will be hitting the theatres in the US on December 10. After that, it'll release on Amazon Prime Video as well, on December 21.