Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem To Lead 'Being The Ricardos' By Aaron Sorkin For Amazon

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have been in the talks to be cast in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos. The actors will be playing the characters of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the movie that is based on the relationship between the I Love Lucy stars. Read further ahead to know more about Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem’s upcoming Amazon Studios movie.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in Aaron Sorkin's next film

According to reports from Deadline, Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have been cast to portray the characters of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the upcoming Being the Ricardos. Academy Award winner, Aaron Sorkin who has written the screenplay for the movie will also be directing the movie. Being the Ricardos is said to be taking place during the “one week of production” of the evergreen and classic American television sitcom, I Love Lucy.

Being the Ricardos will be starting with the “Monday table read”, following Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz through their “Friday audience shooting”. The movie will be showcasing a point of crisis in the real-life couple’s life and the challenges that the two had to face in both, their career and marriage. Even though nothing has been confirmed yet, it seems like the script for Being the Ricardos will focus on the 1953 incident when Lucille Ball met with the lead investigator for the House of Un-American Activities Committee regarding the issue that the celebrity had registered in order to vote in 1936 and when she listed her party affiliation as Communist.

According to reports from Ew.com, exploring Lucille Ball’s life and showing it on-screen has been on Aaron Sorkin’s mind for a long time. Initially, Lucille Ball’s character was going to be played by Cate Blanchett but was later offered to Nicole Kidman. This will be the second time Nicole Kidman will be playing the character of an “old Hollywood star” as she has been seen portraying the character of Grace Kelly on-screen in the 2014 movie, Grace of Monaco. Javier Bardem, who was last seen on-screen in The Roads Not Taken is also a very big point of attraction for the movie. Fans are also very excited to watch Javier Bardem play the character of Desi Arnaz on-screen.

