Bel-Air's First Teaser Features New 'fresh Prince' In Will Smith's 90s Series Reboot

The first teaser of Bel-Air was released on Wednesday and gave fans a glimpse into who the new fresh prince would be after Will Smith, who took on the role in the original 90s series. The new clip featured Jabari Banks, who will play Will Smith's character. The teaser saw him falling into a pool and swimming towards a throne.

Bel-Air's teaser gives fans glimpse into new fresh prince's character

The only words in the teaser are narrated by Will Smith and a play on the iconic theme song from the original series. The actor can be heard saying, "This is a story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. I looked at my kingdom. I was finally there to sit on my throne". The teaser further sees Jabari Banks' character swim towards the throne and sit on it with confidence, with a crown on his head. Smith shared the teaser on his Instagram account on wrote, "Looked at his kingdom, he was finally there. the Same crown. New prince." The actor also revealed the drama would premiere on Peacock in 2022.

Watch teaser of Bel-Air here

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons during the 90s and was produced by Warner Bros. Apart from Will Smith, the show also saw James Avery, Karyn Parsons, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana M. Ali, Joseph Marcell and Janet Hubert-Whitten/Daphne Maxwell Reid take on pivotal roles.

The upcoming film was inspired by Morgan Cooper's series by the same name. He will also be the co-writer, executive producer and director of the movie. According to reports by People, he called the film a 'dramatic reimagining' of the original, but mentioned that its aim was to create something that honoured the 'spirit and innovation of the original series'. He also stated that since it is a drama, there is an opportunity to 'peel back the layers' of themes and characters, which he stated was not possible in the sitcom format. He also mentioned that the film would deal with some common and important issues about race. He spoke about the ability to have 'tough conversations that challenge perspectives; and called Bel-Air a 'celebration of the black experience' through the point of view of family.

(Image: Instagarm/@belairpeacock, Twitter/@crossover_bot2)