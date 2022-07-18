Bella Hadid And Beau Marc Kalman To Get Engaged Soon? Reports Reveal Duo's Future Plans

Bella Hadid and her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman have been going strong in their relationship, with reports suggesting that the couple is all set to take the big leap. According to ET, Kalman is planning to propose to his ladylove this year after dating for a while. Sources claim that the couple is head over heels in love and happy together.

Bella and Marc first sparked romance rumours in 2020 with their low-key outings, later confirming their relationship in July 2021. Kalman has made a name for himself in the fashion and art space, having worked with clients like Milk Studios MADE Fashion Week, KNG Records and the eyewear brand Smoke x Mirrors among others. He also teamed up with Travis Scott for 'album artwork and branding content'.

Bella Hadid and beau Marc Kalman to get engaged soon?

The insider told ET, "Bella and Marc Kalman are so happy together. Their relationship is going very well and things are serious. They have been together for a while and are truly in love."

Spilling details on their future plans, the insider added, "Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall. They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California." Hadid made her and Kalman's relationship official with a mushy Instagram post, whose caption read, "Time of my life. Healthy, Working and Loved." She also dropped pictures of the duo kissing on the streets earlier this month. Take a look.

Following their relationship announcement, the supermodel and Marc have been spotted together on various occasions including the Paris Fashion Week as well as Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday party in New York City in April this year. The party was also attended by the model's parents Yolanda Hadid, Mohamed Hadid as well as brother Anwar Hadid.

Talking about Marc's impression on Bella's family, the source mentioned, "Bella's family loves Marc and Marc's family loves Bella. They think she is sweet, down to earth and genuine." Bella has previously dated The Weeknd, while she was also linked to celebrities like NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and Drake.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @TEAMSTATEMENT)