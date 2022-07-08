Did Bella Hadid Lose Her Passport Before Paris Fashion Week 2022? Here's All About It

Model Bella Hadid often manages to steal all the limelight with her stunning diva looks in her runway shows. Moreover, she is also known for her impeccable taste in fashion. Yet again, the 25-years-old diva grabbed the attention of the global audience by keeping her best fashion foot forward at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week 2022. However, after the show, the model stunned her fans with a shocking revelation wherein she revealed that she almost missed the Paris Haute Couture week.

Bella Hadid almost missed Paris Fashion Week 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, Bella Hadid took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of snaps of herself. In the pictures, Hadid can be seen posing on her balcony while donning a white crop top which she paired with a black oversized jacket and blue denim. The highlight of her outfit was the silver chic sunglasses. She also added an aesthetic picture of the Eiffel Tower at the end. However, what caught fans' attention was the caption, where the supermodel revealed that she 'lost' her 'passport' and was about to miss Balenciaga's 51st Couture Collection runway event in Paris.

Hadid wrote in the caption, "lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12.

made it by the skin of my teeth @demna"

Here, take a look at the post:

For the unversed, Hadid did manage to attend the event on time. The ace supermodel made heads turn on the runway in an emerald green gown with an elaborate skirt and bow attached to her chest. She paired her dress with long black gloves. Apart from Hadid other notable stars who walked at the Paris Fashion Week 2022 include Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Christine Quinn, Naomi Campbell and many others.

Bella Hadid pens a sweet birthday wish for sister Gigi Hadid

Earlier, in April Bella Hadid wished her sister Gigi Hadid on her birthday with a series of pictures. Along with the pictures, Bella wrote a sweet caption where she mentions that she feels lucky to be her sister. Bella wrote "Happy Birthday to my big sister @gigihadid thank you for being born so that I could be born that was very sweet of u Thank you for being the best sister, mom, daughter, human being ever. You teach me something new every day and sometimes I just smile because I feel so lucky to be your baby sister. I’m sitting next to you right now so don’t make it weird when you read this. I love you".

Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@bellahadid