Bella Hadid Sends 'built-in Best Friend' Gigi Hadid Love With Throwback Photo

One of the most popular siblings in the modelling world Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid have made it big in showbiz individually. Daughters of supermodel and television personality Yolanda Hadid, both Gigi and Bella have walked the ramp for almost every luxury designer brand and have also been a part of Victoria's Secret fashion show. The sisters often post pictures from their childhood and the picture recently posted by Bella Hadid with her "best friend" Gigi is super adorable.

Bella Hadid posts throwback picture with sister Gigi Hadid

The 24-year-old model recently took to her Instagram stories to repost a picture from her childhood. The picture was originally posted by one of Bella Hadid's fan club. In the picture, a young Gigi and Bella are twinning in red bathing suits. The sisters were clicked after they took a dip in the pool and are seen posing on the lounge chair wrapped in white fluffy towels. The picture denotes that they share a very strong bond as they are seen holding hands and embracing each other. Sharing the picture, Bella tagged her sister Gigi and wrote, "Built-in best friend." Check out Bella Hadid's Instagram story below:

A look into Gigi and Bella Hadid's Instagram

This is not the first time that Bella has shared a throwback picture from her childhood. The Hadid sisters are often found sharing throwback posts giving the fans a glimpse into their childhood. Let's take a look at some of Bella and Gigi Hadid's photos from their childhood.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, this year Gigi shared a rare picture of a pregnant Yolanda posing with a young Gigi and called her mom a "superhero."

On Bella's 24th birthday, Gigi shared a series of pictures of the two denoting that they still share the bond they had when they were kids.

On Bella Hadid's birthday, Gigi shared a picture of them enjoying a day by the beach. In the picture, we can see a baby Bella being embraced by her big sister Gigi.

In the spirit of Christmas, Bella had shared a picture of herself and her sister sitting on Santa's lap while their mother Yolanda is standing behind them posing for the camera.

(Promo Image courtesy: Gigi Hadid Instagram)

