From Bella Hadid To Ana De Armas; Hollywood Celebs' Top Instagram Posts Of This Week

Hollywood News

There are several Hollywood celebs who are known for being active on social media, like Bella Hadid and Rihanna. Here are their top Instagram posts of the week.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bella Hadid

Fans always want more from their favourite Hollywood celebs. From their impressive acting performances to their sharp looks and distinctive style, they love everything about them. These actors also inspire and influence their fans to step up their fashion game as well. Often, they post pictures of themselves on their social media and serve their impeccable looks. From Model Bella Hadid to pop superstar Rihanna, here are the top Instagram posts from Hollywood celebs:

Also read: The Weeknd Fans Are Convinced There Are References To Bella Hadid In His Latest Album

Bella Hadid 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

In this picture, Bella can be seen serving her sharp looks. The actor is a major fashion inspiration all across the world now. Bella's style is otherworldly.

Also read: Ana De Armas Shares Vacation Pictures While Beau Ben Affleck Asks For ‘photo Credits’

Rihanna 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

In this picture, the Fenty beauty owner can be seen rocking an orange coloured outfit. The singer is serving her best looks like she always does. Rihanna has always been a popular fashion icon.

Ana De Armas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) on

In this photoshoot, the Knives Out actor is serving her best looks.  Ana De Armas is considered one of the most stylish actors. She is next going to appear in No Time To Die, which is her second onscreen appearance with Daniel Craig after Knives Out. Check out some more photos of the actor below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by A N A D E A R M A S (@ana_d_armas) on

In these above pictures from her Instagram, she is seen wearing several different outfits. The actor wore red, blue and pink outfits during her photoshoot with a leading magazine. Ana De Armas, as always, stuns her fans with her unique, striking looks.

Kim Kardashian West

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This is a throwback photo that Kim K posted from the time when Saint was just a tiny toddler. The mother and son look adorable. Kim K is now a mother of four.

 

 

First Published:
