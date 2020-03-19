Ana De Armas Shares Vacation Pictures While Beau Ben Affleck Asks For ‘photo Credits’

Recently, Ben Affleck's reported girlfriend Ana De Armas shared some stunning pictures from their reportedly romantic getaway. However, Ben Affleck was quick to let everyone know who clicked these lovely pictures as he went on to ask for photo credits in the comments section. Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas were reportedly holidaying in a romantic getaway in Cuba, which also happens to be the latter's hometown after which the couple also headed off to Costa Rica.

Ana De Armas looks ethereal in the pictures

Ana De Armas looks drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures as she can be seen posing in an orange halter attire. Ana De Armas can be seen taking a walk on the beach. The out of focus pictures are also focusing on her beautiful silhouette. This also proves that Ben Affleck possesses some really good photography skills. Check out the pictures of Ana De Armas and Ben's comment on the same.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas spotted in various public appearances

According to media sources, Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck met during the shooting of their film, Deep Water. However, dating rumours for the duo sparked from the month of February. If media reports are to be believed, Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck were spotted together on the streets of New Orleans on February 16, 2020, while shooting for the film.

Ben was also spotted with Ana De Armas on several other public appearances reportedly. The couple was reportedly spotted together on March 18, 2020, in Los Angeles when they were out for a coffee date. Reportedly, Ben has not confirmed his relationship with Ana to the media but the couple is very much going stronger.

The Batman actor got divorced with Jennifer Garner in the year 2018. Talking about his relationship with Ana, Ben reportedly struck a good friendship with her first before the 'romance' took place. But soon the pair realized that they are definitely smitten with each other and since then their love boat has been sailing strong.

