Ben Affleck And George Clooney Hug It Out As Their Film 'The Tender Bar' Wraps Filming

The Tender Bar star Ben Affleck was snapped giving a hug to fellow industry mate and the director of the film, George Clooney on the sets of their upcoming film in order to celebrate the wrap of their film. As one will soon see in the latest addition to the list of Ben Affleck's photos, several others gathered to witness the moment that saw the two superstars and industry veterans giving each other a hug after calling it a wrap on the next George Clooney directorial. As one can also in the latest set of George Clooney's photos, he can be seen as relatively simply dressed, considering that he is just in the seat of the director for Ben Affleck's new movie. Affleck, who was last seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, on the flip side, has a look that can be considered to be quite a departure from that of the other personas he has been seen donning for the screen in the recent past.

When Ben Affleck and George Clooney gave each other a hug on the sets of The Tender Bar:

About 'The Tender Bar' the novel:

The Tender Bar tells the story of a young J.R. Moehringer, who grew up captivated by a voice on the radio. Very early on, it is revealed that the voice is that of his father, a New York City disc jockey who vanished before J.R. spoke his first word. Then, one day, at the age of 8, he is unable to hear the voice on the radio. This leads to a desperate Moeringher visit a bar at the corner, where he encounters several other voices, including those of his Uncle Charlie and his friends. Their first meet leads to the formation of a seemingly unbreakable bond between Moehringer and the men. The following chapters see many twists and turns taking place in the lives of the characters.

About the film adaptation:

The film adaptation is going to be helmed by The Midnight Sky actor-director George Clooney and will be released as an Amazon Prime Video Original movie. As far as the scriptwriter of The Tender Bar is concerned, the same, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, has been penned down by William Monahan, the Oscar-winning scriptwriter who has previously authored scripts of films such as The Departed, London Boulevard, and Mojave, amongst others. As per the very same report, George Clooney will co-produce a film with his partner Grant Heslov through their production banner, Smokehouse Pictures.