Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Aren't Rushing To Get Engaged For The Second Time: Reports

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance is hitting the headlines since they were spotted together. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged in 2002 but they never got married. Recently, Jennifer ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and was spotted with Ben on several occasions. Sources have revealed that Jennifer would happily accept Ben Affleck’s proposal. However, she wants it to happen naturally.

Why Ben Affleck and Jlo aren't rushing to get engaged

According to a report by HollywoodLife, sources have revealed that Jennifer has been prepared for a wedding for quite a while because of what was going on with Alex Rodriguez. They even added that she would 1000 per cent say yes to Ben if he pops the question of wedding again. Ben and Jennifer got engaged in 2002 but days before the wedding, they postponed it and eventually ended their relationship with each other in 2004. They obviously went on to date and marry other people, but they found their way back to each other earlier this year.

Furthermore, the sources said that everyone in Jennifer and Ben’s world would be very happy if they decided to get engaged and married, however, all of that will happen naturally just like their relationship is currently going in a natural flow. They added that the engagement feelings are in the air and it will happen when it happens. More to the point, sources said that Ben is not going to do it just for her family wants it to happen and it will happen when they both want it.

Later on, they added that Jennifer and Ben’s relationship is wonderful right now. Sources further said that they are making the best of it by not allowing any unnecessary drama to creep in. A source close to Jennifer said that they both are very comfortable with each other and she is legitimately excited for the future and is protecting her relationship by keeping it low profile because of the press.

Recently, Ben Affleck seemingly slept over Jennifer’s house as he was spotted leaving early in the morning. The previous evening they were spotted out at Ayra in Beverly Hills. They both have been spotted several times in the last few months.

IMAGE: BEN AFFLECK/ JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.