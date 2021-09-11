Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Make Their Relationship Official On Red Carpet In Venice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines ever since the two got back together after 17 long years. From kissing on yachts to holding hands in public, the two were in the limelight amid their dating speculations. However, the couple finally chose the Venice Film Festival red carpet to make their relationship official.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stole the show as they walked the red carpet at Venice Film Festival together. The couple were seen hugging and kissing each other as they walked down the carpet. Affleck helped JLo come out from a black car as they arrived at the venue. JLo wore a Georges Hobeika's white mermaid gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. Ben Affleck donned a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo with a bowtie. The couple were there for the screening of Ben Affleck's film The Last Duel.

Bennifer back on the red carpet: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk at the #VeniceFilmFestival premiere of "The Last Duel." pic.twitter.com/L8DiAYvzDW — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 10, 2021

Affleck and JLo were last seen smooching on a yacht on the singer's 52nd birthday. The couple almost made their relationship Instagram official with a loved up photo from their outing. JLo shared several snaps from her birthday which ultimately had a photo of the two of them kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came back together in May 2021 after their final breakup in 2004. The couple got separated from their respective partners earlier this year. While Affleck parted ways with his girlfriend Ana de Armas in January, JLo announced her breakup from Alex Rodriguez a few months later.

JLo and Affleck's years-old love story

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first met on the sets of Gigli in 2001. The couple soon began seeing each other in 2002. After a year, they even got engaged but called it off in January 2004. The couple started dating again after 17 years and made headlines in no time. As per People, the couple is doing everything to make their relationship work. They are often papped while walking and holding hands. Matt Damon, who has reunited with Affleck in The Last Duel, also once spoke about the couple relationship. The actor called the couple grat and said he just wanted their happiness.

Image: AP