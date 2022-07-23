Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently embarked on a new phase of their lives after they exchanged vows with each other in an intimate ceremony at the pretty white chapel in Nevada, Las Vegas. Post their nuptials, the couple jetted off for their honeymoon in Paris.

As soon as the couple headed to the city of love, glimpses of their romantic gateway took the internet by storm. Recently, a picture of Ben and Jennifer surfaced online where the two are seen sharing a passionate kiss with each other.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a passionate Kiss in Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are head over heels in love with each other and the newlywed's latest honeymoon pictures from their Paris vacation is proof of that. In the viral photos, the newlyweds were seen sharing some adorable PDA moments on a park bench where they sealed their love with a kiss. The couple was also spotted hugging each other while sitting on the bench. Jennifer is seen donning a beautiful floral dress whereas, Ben sported a blue shirt and dark blue pants. He also carried a camera in his hand as he can be seen clicking candid pictures of his wife. Several fan pages uploaded the pictures on their social media handle. Here, take a look:

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's wedding minister opens up about the couple's wedding

Earlier, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding minister, Ryan Wolfe told People that the much-loved pair will go for a long haul. "I've done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real," said Ryan Wolfe.

Ryan further talked about the wedding rituals and added, "It was emotional; it was an emotional moment they shared with one another. It was real and evident for sure." In one of his statements, Ryan also said that everyone can see 'the love they had for each other' and they 'definitely care' for one another.

Moreover, Ryan also revealed that the couple found 'soulmates' in each other, he said ''After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last. They will make it. I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they're meant for each other."

Image: Instagram@jlothaqueen