Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Recall Sharing A Bank Account Together

Batman V Superman actor Ben Affleck recently opened up about sharing a bank account with Matt Damon. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are known for their decades-long friendship. The two even played friends in the Oscar-winning film Good Will Hunting, and School Ties.

Affleck and Damon made an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast on Tuesday. During their appearance, they recalled living together in Boston, where they shared an apartment. Surprisingly, they also had a single bank account for their expenses as well, revealed the Argo director-actor. Affleck told Damon at the time that if they were both pursuing the same ends, they might as well have done it together.

Damon added that having a bank account together was “a weird thing in retrospect." However, he said that they needed money in order to go for auditions, and it ended up being a huge help in managing their finances. The Departed actor added that they had some rules, such as being allowed to debit $10 for playing video games.

"You were allowed to take out $10 and get quarters and go and play video games," recalled Damon. The Bourne Ultimatum actor added, "Eventually we were allowed to try to buy beer, which never f***ing worked." The duo eventually found success and even shared an Oscar in 1998 in the Best Original Screenplay category for Good Will Hunting.

Damon and Affleck's latest theatrical effort

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's most recent appearance was in Air. Directed by Ben Affleck, the film focusses on the creation of Air Jordan, NBA legend Michael Jordan's line of shoes made in collaboration with Nike. The film was released on March 18 and has been receiving a positive reception from both fans and critics alike. Air is also the first film from Amazon Studios that received a theatrical release before landing on Prime Video.