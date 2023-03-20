Ben Affleck Reveals Who Michael Jordan Requested For The Role Of His Mother

Hollywood star Ben Affleck recently opened up about his latest film, Air. While speaking about his film during the world premiere, Ben Affleck revealed that NBA legend Michael Jordan requested him to cast EGOT winner Viola Davis in the role of his mother. Affleck serves as both an actor and director in the film.

While speaking at the South by Southwest world premiere of Air, Affleck revealed that he first asked for Michael Jordan’s blessing before going ahead with the first. Jordan sat down with Affleck and revealed his requests for the film when the latter approached the NBA legend with the script. While the first thing Jordan wanted was the incorporation of Howard White (VP of Brand Jordan) into the film, the second thing he asked for was casting Viola Davis as his mother.

“He said, ‘None of this would have ever happened without my mother’,” said Affleck recounting their conversation. He added, “I said, ‘Who would you like to play your mom?’ He said, ‘Well, it has to be Viola Davis.”

The Hollywood actor-director gave his praise to Viola Davis as well. He said that Davis is “the best actor” he’s ever seen. The Batman Vs Superman actor added that it is hard to measure one’s success as a director, though if Viola Davis was part of the film one is directing, it would “mean the world to [him].”

More on Air

Air comes from Ben Affleck, the film has been written by Alex Convery. It features Matt Damon, Damian Young, Ben Affleck, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis. The film saw its world premiere on March 18 via Amazon Studios. It is the first film from Amazon Studios which has been released in theatres without an OTT release.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck also worked together in Good Will Hunting in 1997, which scored the Oscars for Best Original Screenplay (Affleck and Damon) and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Robin Williams) in 1998. They also teamed up for The Last Duel in 2021, which was written by Nicole Holofcener, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon, and garnered critical acclaim. Affleck has also scored an Oscar for 2012's Argo, which won Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing.