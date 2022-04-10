Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez Engaged: Know Meaning Behind JLo's Engagement Ring & Its Cost

Almost after two decades of calling it quits, one of the Hollywood's most beloved couples, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged once again. JLo took the internet by storm on April 9 as she revealed she wanted to announce something special via a video. The actor-singer asked her fans to visit her website where she announced her engagement with Ben Affleck via a newsletter and a video.

In the video, a teary-eyed JLo could be seen looking at a beautiful ring with a huge green coloured rock on her finger. She flaunted her ring as she stunned in a green coloured outfit and beige sweater. The video rightly captured her emotions as she seemed both happy and emotional.

The secret behind Jennifer Lopez's green diamond ring

While JLo's green rock is as beautiful as ever, it has a secret meaning. In the newsletter, JLo mentioned how the green colour holds a special place in her heart. She said, "I always say the colour green is my lucky colour. Maybe you can remember a certain green dress." JLo was seemingly referring to the jungle print Versace gown that she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. The actor's look became the most talked-about and searched look that search engine Google had to launch their 'Image Search' option. In the newsletter, she added, "I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green." Seemingly Ben Affleck gave a lot of thought to JLo's ring.

Cost of JLo's engagement ring

However, Ben Affleck not only put a lot of thought but also money into Lopez's "perfect" ring. As per Pinkvilla, JLo's engagement ring has an 8.5-carat green diamond stone. While the stone is not only beautiful and unique, it is also extremely expensive. The rock ranges from a whopping $8 to10 million.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged almost two decades ago and were about to tie the knot in 2003. However, after having a highly publicised romance, the couple called off their engagement in January 2004. Almost two decades later, love bloomed between the two Hollywood stars again as they started dating last year. The couple also got indulged in PDA and gave away major couple goals over the past year.

Image: AP