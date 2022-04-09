Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Engaged After 1 Year Of Reuniting, Singer Flaunts Diamond Ring

After almost two decades of calling it quits, actor-singer Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged once again. The 52-year-old singer confirmed the exciting news via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off her gorgeous green ring, saying, "You're perfect."

For the unknown, Jennifer and Ben who were engaged earlier were about to tie the knot in 2003. However, after a highly-publicized romance, the pair called off their wedding and later ended their first engagement in January 2004. Following their separation, both the stars went on to have separate relationships, with Lopez welcoming twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck welcoming three kids—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel—with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged nearly a year after dating

Despite remaining on friendly terms, the couple has reunited again and is finally engaged, leaving fans in awe of their sizzling chemistry. Lopez teased the “exciting and special” announcement on Facebook earlier Friday evening. Sources close to the singer told Page Six said that says the video is, in fact, an engagement announcement.

Earlier, on Friday, Jennifer sparked engagement rumours when she was spotted wearing a ring on her wedding finger while shopping in LA with 14-year-old daughter Emme. Insiders close to Affleck recently told Page Six they wouldn’t be shocked if he had proposed again.

The story of the two stars goes back to 2002 when they started dating and were quite shy about showcasing their love in open. After spending some quality time in 2002, by November that year, Affleck proposed to Lopez with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston. The massive sparkler reportedly cost $2.5 million.

Now, according to various media reports, both Jennifer and Ben are looking for a property together. They are allegedly buying a 20,000 square foot estate in Bel-Air, Los Angeles to move in together with their respective children. According to media reports, the massive property is secluded and hidden in a forest of trees, with an incredible view of the city. The property, which falls adjacent to the members-only Bel-Air Country Club, is priced at a whopping USD 50 million.

IMAGE: AP