Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Planning To Move Into USD 50 Million Bel-Air Estate

After rekindling their romance last year, power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all set to take their relationship to the next level as they plan to move into a massive estate in Bel-Air, California. According to TMZ reports, the property is spread across 20,000 sq. feet, having all amenities desired by celebs, including a swimming pool, home theatre, home gym, wine cellar and four kitchens as well as a gorgeous view, as per various images available on the real-estate outlet Dirt.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning to move into a massive Bel-Air estate?

The property, which falls adjacent to the members-only Bel-Air Country Club, is priced at a whopping USD 50 million. The estate is styled in the European way and has 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. A well-known Texas billionaire named Todd Lemkin sold the property to the duo, who may also be eyeing the property to bring their respective families together. Reportedly, the couple also got a $15 million discount on the property, which was initially priced at $65 million.

For the uninitiated, Jennifer shares twins Maximillian and Emme with ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony, while Ben was married to actor Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018, with the duo sharing three kids - Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9.

More on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

The two got together in the month of April last year after the On The Floor singer broke off her engagement with baseball player Alex Rodriguez. The duo has since been spotted on various outings including red carpet appearances. Spilling beans about her relationship, Jennifer told People, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance. I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that's happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe." She further added," It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. ... There's more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice."

Image: AP