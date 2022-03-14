Jennifer Lopez On Rekindled Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'You Have To Follow Your Heart'

Jennifer Lopez is among the prominent American artists who enjoy a massive fan following all over the world. As the actor recently reunited with his beau Ben Affleck after their break-up for about two decades, she talked about how their relationship has changed now.

Jennifer Lopez was in a relationship with Ben Affleck from mid-2002 to 2004 and even got engaged in November 2002. Their planned wedding was postponed due to media attention and later the duo ended their engagement in January 2004. It was in April 2001, they were reported to be dating each other again. Lopez further confirmed her relationship with Affleck in July 2021.

Jennifer Lopez talks about her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck

According to ET Canada, Jennifer Lopez talked about her recently released film, Marry Me and shed light on her rekindling relationship with Ben Affleck with whom she was involved for two years. While speaking about giving her love another chance after heartbreak, she stated that one doesn't know with life and should just do what feels right for them and follow their heart. Adding to it, she also mentioned that one should ask themselves whether it is right for them and decide whether they should move on or not. She also stated how it was an important decision to make when you are in the public eye and people are curious about what decisions will you make. Lopez then stated that despite all that, one should do what feels right in their heart.

“You don’t know with life. You just have to do what feels right to you. You have to kind of follow your heart. You have to be honest, [and ask yourself], ‘Is this right for me? Is this not? Do I want to move on from this? Do I not?’ Those are big decisions, and when you’re in the public eye, yes, people are looking at those decisions, but at the end of the day, you have to do what feels right in your own heart,” she stated.

Furthermore, she talked about what she learned in the last couple of years and said that love becomes sacred and special when one was lucky enough to find it. She even mentioned that it was quite important to keep that a bit private.

Image: AP