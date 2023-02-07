Ben Affleck Looks Uninterested At The Grammys; Jennifer Lopez's Reaction Goes Viral

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were seen cribbing at the Grammys on February 5, 2023. JLo and Ben made their Grammy debut as a couple as they attended the star-studded event. While Jennifer Lopez was there in the capacity of a presenter, Ben Affleck provided her with the company.

Affleck and Lopez’s cribbing was a result of Ben Affleck looking seemingly disconnected. At several points at the 65th Grammys, Ben Affleck appeared to be bored or just not enjoying himself while his wife Jennifer Lopez looked extremely interested.

One of the most significant moments where Ben Affleck seemed unable to enjoy the moment was Stevie Wonder's legendary performance. Many fans took to social media to joke about Affleck’s demeanour during the show.

A few fans called back to Ben Affleck’s famous “Sadfleck” meme from 2016. A paparazzi snapped a picture of the actor where he was drinking a Dunkin coffee while smoking a cigarette. Affleck looked as though he was going through something existentially stressful, which is why the meme became extremely popular.

One fan joked on Twitter, “someone get ben affleck a cigarette and a dunkin coffee stat.” Another posted a clip of Ben Affleck standing beside a cheerful J.Lo at the Grammy’s, saying “Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground.”

Check out a few Twitter reactions below:

someone get ben affleck a cigarette and a dunkin coffee stat pic.twitter.com/5Es3pxjBZF — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

There are plenty more tweets about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. While some made fun of the star, others came to his rescue as Ben Affleck is relatable to introverts.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married after spending 20 years apart

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in April 2022 after the latter called off her engagement with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first came into contact on the set of the 2003 film Gigli. Jennifer Lopez divorced Cris Judd, and officiated her relationship with the Good Will Hunting actor.

However, after getting engaged, the duo ended up calling their relationship quits due to their busy schedules. It wasn't until 20 years later that the duo eventually reunited and got married.