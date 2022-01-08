Ben Affleck Reveals THIS DC Series Will Be His Final Appearance As Batman

Actor Ben Affleck will make his final appearance as Batman in The Flash. The actor, who last appeared as the DC superhero in Justice League, has himself confirmed it. Ben told The Herald Sun that filming scenes for The Flash will be a nice finish on his experience with the character of Batman.

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Ben described his final appearance as "maybe my favourite scene" as the character. He said, "I have never said this – this is hot off the presses – but maybe my favourite scenes in terms of Batman and the interpretation of Batman that I have done, were in the Flash movie." Affleck further added that he hopes that the makers maintain the integrity of his character and are interesting and different, but not incongruent with the character.

When asked whether the scenes will make the final cut, Ben Affleck responded, "Who knows? Maybe they will decide that it doesn’t work, but when I went and did it, it was really fun and satisfying and encouraging and I thought, ‘Wow – I think I have finally figured it out."

A brief on DC Comics' The Flash

The Flash is the superhero persona of Barry Allen, who is a police forensic investigator from Central City and a member of the Justice League who can move at superhuman speeds. DC Comics' The Flash is all set to return to the big screens on November 4, 2022. The Flash will also feature actor Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, the romantic interest of Allen, and introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Actor Ron Livingston is playing Allen's father Henry Allen, while Spanish star Maribel Verdu will appear as Nora Allen.

The American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The film, produced by DC Films, Double Dream, and The Disco Factory, has been set for distribution by Warner Bros. Produced by Pictures, it will be the twelfth film in DCEU. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson. In the movie, Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, resulting in forced consequences.



