Ezra Miller's Forthcoming 'The Flash' Slated For Theatrical Release In November 2022

After a successful run on television and OTT platforms, DC Comics' The Flash from the Extended Universe, creators of Batman and Superman, is all set to return to the big screens on November 4, 2022, as a full-length feature film. On Saturday, at the DC FanDome virtual fan event, DC Films unveiled the film's trailer that stars Ezra Miller in the Scarlet Speedster role.

The Flash is the superhero persona of Barry Allen, who is a police forensic investigator from Central City and a member of the Justice League who has the ability to move at superhuman speeds.

The Flash to release in November 2022

According to Variety, Barry's timeline-hopping abilities allows him to make a shift from his cinematic universe, where Batman is portrayed by Ben Affleck, who first appeared with Ezra Miller in 2016's release Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, into an alternate universe where Batman is played by Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role of 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns.

Earlier, Miller showed off the first footage from the long-gestating project during the 2021 edition of DC FanDome, the online fan convention. In a video message, the actor said the film is still in production but he has pieced together a small clip from the movie, especially for the fans. He said, "We're very excited to show you the movie and we can't yet because we're still making it. We wanted to show you a teaser, but we can't because we don't have enough material to make a teaser yet."

"But we do have this small sneak peek that my maestro Andy (Muschietti) and I have put together that we really hope you enjoyed and I will see you in theatres later next year or more importantly, you will see me," Miller further stated.

In the video clip, The Flash is seen visiting the Batcave of Keaton's Batman and later travelling to the past to save his mother. It is followed by a scene of Miller flaunting his new superhero suit. In the ending moments, the teaser showcases multiple versions of his character who are then introduced to Keaton's Batman, who has his back to the camera but can be identified from the shot of his iconic cowl. The last scene sees Miller pulling off the sheet from the Batmobile of Keaton's Batman.

The Flash will also feature actor Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, the romantic interest of Allen, and introduce Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Actor Ron Livingston is playing Allen's father Henry Allen, while Spanish star Maribel Verdu will appear as Nora Allen. The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@theflashmovie