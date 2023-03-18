Ben Affleck Recalls Justice League As His Career’s Worst Experience

Ben Affleck, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Air, opened up on the ‘worst experience’ of his decades long acting career. The actor recalled his experience as Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League as a bad one and something that led him to ‘drink too much’.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck said, "You could teach a seminar on all the reasons why this is how not to do it. Ranging from production to bad decisions to horrible personal tragedy, and just ending with the most monstrous taste in my mouth."

"But I was going to direct 'Batman,' and ['Justice League'] made me go, 'I'm out. I never want to do any of this again. I'm not suited.' That was the worst experience I've ever seen in a business which is full of some s**** experiences. It broke my heart. That was hard. And I started to drink too much. I was back at the hotel in London, it was either [drink too much] or jump out the window. And I just thought, ‘This isn’t the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m miserable." he added.

More about Justice League

The Justice League production landed in trouble at first, with Snyder dropping out of the project following a family tragedy. He was replaced by Joss Whedon, and Whedon's competing vision was not appreciated by critics and fans alike, resulting in a disjointed film that did poorly at the box office.

Ben Affleck will reappear as Batman in the upcoming movie, The Flash. He said he finally "figured out how to play that character, and I nailed it in The Flash."