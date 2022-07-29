Ben Affleck To Return As Batman For ‘Aquaman’ Sequel? Jason Momoa Reveals In Latest Post

Jason Momoa has seemingly confirmed that Ben Affleck's Batman will return in the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa, who takes on the role of Arthur Curry- the seafaring eponymous hero, recently dropped a social media post with Affleck and mentioned, "REUNITED bruce and arthur."

Jason also dropped a video, where one could see Affleck in his costume and makeup as Bruce Wayne. The official handle of DC comics reacted to Momoa's post and wrote, "Legends." For the unversed, Affleck left the DC Extended Universe following an underwhelming response on both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Ben Affleck to return as Batman for the Aquaman sequel?

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, July 29, Jason Momoa shared two photos of him and Affleck laughing together. The actor also dropped a video where he could be seen saying, "Well, we tried to keep it a secret! That’s what happens, Warner Bros, when you walk out of the set and there’s our fans…"

In the caption, Momoa added, "REUNITED bruce and Arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j." Take a look.

While Affleck had almost given up the superhero mantle, he was supposed to return to direct and star in a standalone Batman film. However, the project was reworked into Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which saw Robert Pattinson take on the role.

Ben will also be returning as the caped crusader in the upcoming Flash movie, which was supposed to release in November 2022 but has been pushed to June 2023. The project has been facing a lot of problems, especially with Ezra Miller's repeated public altercations and allegations levelled against him.

Meanwhile, Aquaman 2, which also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren among others, will release on March 17, 2023.

