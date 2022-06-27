Ben Affleck's 10-yr-old Son Rams Lamborghini Into BMW In Recent Outing With Jennifer Lopez

Superstar Ben Affleck's 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck got in an accident as he bumped a yellow Lamborghini SUV into a parked BMW. The incident happened at a car rental dealership in Los Angeles, where Samuel accompanied his dad and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. According to TMZ, the little one seated himself in the driver seat of a Lamborghini Urus, which comes at a rent of $1,475 per day.

The SUV then went into reverse and rammed into a white BMW of the same size. There were no major damages to the vehicles as just the rear bumper of Lamborghini's passenger seat came in contact with BMW's front wheel. Nobody was hurt in the accident, reports have stated.

After bumping the car, Samuel apparently rushed out of the driver's seat and ran toward the back of the vehicle to look for any possible damage. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck was embroiled in a conversation with the employees at the lot. However, TMZ reported that the employees at the car rental claimed that no accident took place, and the cars were just parked together very closely.

For the unversed, Ben Affleck shares Samuel and daughters Violet and Saraphina with his former wife Jennifer Garner. At present, the Batman star is engaged to pop star Jennifer Lopez. The duo rekindled their relationship last year and have been painting the town red with their romance ever since.

Recently wishing Ben on the occasion of Father's Day, Lopez shared a video montage of their adorable moments together. The tribute also included a recent interview, where Lopez gushed about building an extended family with Affleck. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent, and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love." Take a look.

Lopez also opened up about her 'fulfilling' relationship with Affleck in an interview with Good Morning America. "I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build my family with someone who I love deeply and is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be," she had mentioned.

