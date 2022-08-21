Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married for the second time in the presence of their close friends and family members in Georgia, almost a month after tying the knot in Las Vegas. While most of the couple's near ones were in attendance, the ceremony was skipped by Ben's brother Casey Affleck, who was photographed in LA on Saturday. According to PEOPLE, the 47-year-old Casey was caught up with personal matters such as parental obligations, thereby missing the nuptials.

According to the publication, a source revealed that the Manchester by the Sea star skipped the ceremony, "unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home." On Friday, Casey was spotted out and about with his girlfriend Caylee Cowan.

According to Page Six, Casey was seen on a Starbucks run in Los Angeles, just hours before Ben's wedding. On being asked why wasn't he in Georgia, Casey responded, “I have other things,” and drove away.

While Casey gave the nuptials a miss, Ben's close friend and superstar Matt Damon, and his wife, Luciana Barroso, landed in Georgia on Friday. Also attending the ceremony was director Kevin Smith, who's set to collaborate with the Batman star.

Spilling beans on Jennifer and Ben's wedding, a source told ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." It continued, "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding 🤍 pic.twitter.com/zs82zxjUC3 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 21, 2022

The lovebirds initially tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Vegas last month. A source told PEOPLE, "The Las Vegas ceremony was perfect. They both loved it. It was private and low-key. That's all they asked for." They later jetted off to Paris for a romantic getaway, where they also celebrated Lopez's birthday.

