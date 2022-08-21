Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Tie Knot For Second Time Post Their Las Vegas Wedding: Report

After surprising fans with their first intimate wedding in Nevada, Las Vegas, Hollywood's much-loved pair Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have once again exchanged vows with each other. The couple had their second wedding in Georgia, but this time they said 'I do' in front of their friends and family members in a lavish ceremony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot for the second time

As per the reports of ET, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married for the second time on Saturday in an extravagant, star-studded ceremony in The Perry Lane Hotel of Savannah. Reportedly, the event started in the morning with all the wedding guests arriving in white attires. A few guests arrived on Saturday afternoon in white Old Savannah Tour trolley buses, while others came in black SUVs. Security of the venue was beefed up during the day. Among all the guests some notable faces included director Kevin Smith, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck, Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, Jay Shetty, and many others. To take note, the podcast host and author Jay Shetty were officiating the wedding.

A source told the portal, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source further spilled beans about the guests and stated, "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat." Moreover, the source also revealed that the guests provided their IDs before boarding the waiting shuttles.

More about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Jennifer and Ben got engaged in April, with the former sharing the exciting news via her social media handle in April. In an emotional video, Lopez flaunted her engagement ring and thereby confirmed that things have become quite serious between them. For the unversed, after JLo's break-up with Alex Rodriguez, she soon got back together with Affleck as the duo revived their romance after over 18 years. The couple got engaged once again in April 2022 after their 2002's engagement.

IMAGE: AP