Ben Affleck's Fans Demand A Standalone Batman Film As '#MakeTheBatfleckMovie' Trends

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is ringing his 49th birthday on Monday. Many of his fans and followers could not keep calm as they have started trending Affleck's popular Batfleck on the microblogging site, Twitter. Ever since Affleck portrayed Batman in the DCEU series, his fans have not been ready to see anyone else don his cape. In the beginning, though, they had some resistance, however, the actor made sure to impress his fans with his version of the Gotham Saviour. Now, the fans have been demanding a standalone movie featuring Batfleck.

Ben Affleck's fans demand standalone Batman movie

Ever since Ben Affleck impressed his fans and followers with his stunning portrayal of the Gotham Saviour, many fans have been wanting to see him in a standalone film. Affleck was earlier associated with Matt Reeves' The Batman before Robert Pattinson took over. The decision had left Batfleck's fans disheartened. Earlier, Zack Snyder had teased the fans by dropping rare behind-the-scenes pictures of Affleck as the Cape Crusader on his social media handle. Many fans had been eagerly waiting for the updates. However, the recent reason for trending '#MakeTheBatfleckMovie' is solely his birth anniversary.

Happy Birthday to @BenAffleck who gave us the best the best Batman fight scene of all time. Can’t wait to see Batfleck return in the Flash movie, and hopefully in Justice League parts 2 and 3. #RestoreTheSndyerVerse #BatflecksBirthday pic.twitter.com/BinGNNWWdD — Batman (@MatthewPutnam8) August 16, 2021

Not going to lie the batfleck movie is a close second for me as far as what I absolute need to see in a zack snyder universe. #RestoreTheSndyerVerse #MakeTheBatfleckMovie



Directed by ben affleck and produced by snyder — Jacemandaspaceman69 (@Jacemandaspace2) August 16, 2021

A fan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday to @BenAffleck who gave us the best Batman fight scene of all time. Can’t wait to see Batfleck return in the Flash movie, and hopefully in Justice League parts 2 and 3. '#RestoreTheSndyerVerse' '#BatflecksBirthday.'" Another one tweeted, "Not going to lie the batfleck movie is a close second for me as far as what I absolutely need to see in a Zack Snyder universe. '#RestoreTheSndyerVerse' '#MakeTheBatfleckMovie'. Directed by Ben Affleck and produced by Snyder."

Batfleck deserves his very own solo trilogy. I could care less for Edward cullens batman though I’ll give him a chance when the time is right #MakeTheBatfleckMovie — Junior Grimes (@juniortrooper69) August 16, 2021

#MakeTheBatfleckMovie



Kid: mommy I want this Batman

Parent: I’m sorry but this Batman is no more, there’s a new Batman toy right here, he is played by Robert Pattinson..

Kid: he looks small and he looks like he’s from the trashcan..😒, I want the batfleck toy !! pic.twitter.com/X50pwgApjt — eli.the.creative (@ElijahuaA) August 16, 2021

A netizen chipped in, "Batfleck deserves his very own solo trilogy. I could care less for Edward Cullens batman though I’ll give him a chance when the time is right #MakeTheBatfleckMovie," while another one added, "#MakeTheBatfleckMovie Kid: mommy I want this Batman Parent: I’m sorry but this Batman is no more, there’s a new Batman toy right here, he is played by Robert Pattinson... Kid: he looks small and he looks like he’s from the trashcan.., I want the batfleck toy!!"

We live in a society where the best batman doesn't have a solo movie.#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/yRxetgpt5O — nkt (@khilnikk) August 15, 2021

A Twitter user went on to say, "Making Batfleck movie and then sequels and sequels will ALWAYS be the safest bet, don’t you know it??? @warnerbros @WarnerMedia @wbpictures @Discovery @hbomax '#MakeTheBatfleckMovie." Another one penned, "We live in a society where the best batman doesn't have a solo movie. '#MakeTheBatfleckMovie.'"

(IMAGE CREDIT: BEN AFFLECK'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.