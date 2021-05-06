Ben Mendelsohn To Star In 'The Marsh King’s Daughter' Opposite Daisy Ridley

The Marsh King’s Daughter is a successful novel by author Karen Dionne. The physiological-thriller story is being adapted as a feature film. The makers are quickly moving forward with the project as they have added a new actor to the team in a key role.

Ben Mendelsohn joins Daisy Ridley in The Marsh King’s Daughter film

Deadline reported that Ben Mendelsohn has been tapped to star in the feature adaptation of The Marsh King’s Daughter. He will portray Jacob Holbrook, the vile "Marsh King," who kept his young daughter, Helena, and her mother captive for years in the middle of nowhere. After years of the incident which she tries to forget, Daisy Ridley as grown Helena has to face her fears when her father returns unexpectedly from prison.

Limitless and Divergent filmmaker Neil Burger is set to direct The Marsh King's Daughter film. The project hails from Black Bear, Anonymous Content, and STX International. The principal photography is expected to start next month in Canada.

Australian actor Ben Mendelsohn first earned recognition with his performance in the coming-of-age drama movie The Year My Voice Broke (1987). He has appeared in films like Mullet, Animal Kingdom, Killing Them Softly, The Dark Knight Rises, The Place Beyond the Pines, Mississippi Grind, Rogue One, Darkest Hour, Ready Player One, The King, and more. The actor joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in Captain Marvel as Talos and reprised the Skrull character in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Ben Mendelsohn won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 for his performance as Danny Rayburn in Netflix's original thriller drama series Bloodline. His small-screen credits include Neighbours, Love My Way, Tangle, The Outsider, and others. Mendelsohn will return as Talos in the upcoming Marvel series Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

The Marshal King's Daughter movie release date is yet to be announced. More actors will be joining the team. Black Bear Pictures’ Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game), Anonymous Content’s Keith Redmon (The Revenant), and Mark L. Smith will produce the project. Black Bear will finance the project. STX will distribute in the UK, Ireland, and India, while CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM DARKEST HOUR

