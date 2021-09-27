‘Bend It Like Beckham’ Fame Parminder Nagra To Star In Crime Drama Series ‘DI Ray’

Best known for her role in romantic sports drama Bend It Like Beckham, Parminder Nagra is currently gearing up to headline an all-new crime drama series. Titled DI Ray, Nagra will take on the role of the lead character and play Rachita Ray, a police officer. British broadcaster, ITV has ordered the new crime drama from Maya Sondhi and Jed Mercurio, best known for their work in Line of Duty.

Parminder Nagra to star in all-new crime drama series

As reported by Deadline, DI Ray will be a four-part series. Parminder Nagra's character, Rachita Ray will step into the shoes of a police officer, who takes on a case that forces her to come to terms with a personal conflict. The series will see her battle with her South Asian heritage and her British identity.

More about Parminder Nagra in DI Ray

DI Ray, one of the upcoming Parminder Nagra projects, will track a murder investigation. While doing so, it will also deal with the sensitive topic of racism at the workplace. In the series, Rachita Ray receives a massive promotion and must join a homicide investigation. However, her happiness is short-lived when she learns that she may be a ‘token appointment’ as she is being assigned a ‘culturally specific homicide’. However, she is determined to call out her colleagues' biases and also solve her case by finding the murderer. However, her path is not easy, as the case at hand will force her to deep-dive into the world of organized crime. As she worked hard to solve the case, she releases that she has been battling an identity crisis all her life.

ITV’s Polly Hill spoke to Deadline and mentioned that the script for the series is 'brilliant, funny and relevant'. She also mentioned that the series is a thriller, which will keep the audience captivated from beginning to end. Maya Sondhi herself mentioned that the show is 'deeply personal' for her and mentioned that it was only in the last 10 years that she was able to embrace her heritage and her background. She mentioned that a lot of what she has written is her own story and she hoped that personal touch would make the show relatable to viewers.

Image: Instagram/@parmindernagra