Gurinder Chadha Reveals One 'Bend It Like Beckham' Dialogue Was Inspired From Her Wedding

Director Gurinder Chadha recently celebrated her 24th wedding anniversary. On this occasion, she took to Instagram to share a few memories from her special day. She shared a throwback video from her wedding and posted a hilarious caption that also made a reference to her movie Bend It Like Beckham.

Gurinder Chadha shares video from her wedding

The actor who recently appeared on the television show Beecham House shared a throwback video on her Instagram today. With the video shared, she wrote, “Another #benditlikebeckham dialogue was written from this moment. My video man yelled at me exasperated “eyes down look sad; an Indian bride doesn’t look nice smiling - you’ll ruin the bloody video”. TRUE story! Lol ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜”. Take a look at the post below:

With the post, she revealed that inspired by this incident, one of the dialogues for her popular film Bend It Like Beckham was written. In the clip, she is seen all smiling as she gets married to American screenwriter and director Paul Mayeda Berges. She is also seen wearing traditional red attire for the wedding.

Also, as soon as she posted the video, her fans and followers took to the comments section to express their views. One user wrote, “ One of the best lines in a film ever”. While another user wrote, “Hahahaha one of my favourite movie ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ and you look so beautiful”. Moreover, she also received anniversary wishes from her fans. Take a look at the comments below.

Apart from this, she also shared various pictures from her wedding. In one of her posts, she also said that soon, she would be posting videos from her wedding and "watch her kids grimace through it all". Take a look.

About Bend it like Beckham

The film was directed by Gurinder Chadha and released in the year 2002. The movie featured Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Anupam Kher and Shaznay lewis in the lead roles. The movie followed the life of a Punjabi Sikh girl who is living in England and loves with the game football. The film also showcased her struggles to play the game despite her parents, who are entirely against it.

