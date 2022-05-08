Last Updated:

Benedict Cumberbatch Extends Support To Roe V. Wade Amid Debate On Abortion Laws In US

Benedict Cumberbatch took the stage on the comedy sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' for the second time and made an impression on viewers with his performance

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
benedict cumberbatch

Image: Twitter/@thesnlnetwork·


Benedict Cumberbatch recently took the stage on the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live for the second time and made an impression on viewers with his performance. Apart from making some hilarious jokes, the actor also took a political stance at the end of the episode as he extended his support to the Roe v. Wade judgement, which threatens to be overturned. Several fans and viewers of the show took to social media to appreciate the actor for his subtle, yet powerful move, amid the ongoing debate on abortion laws in the United States.

Benedict Cumberbatch on Roe v. Wade judgement

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor and a few other cast members of SNL made a strong point as they wore white t-shirts with '1973' written on them. This name is of significance as it was in January 1973 that the Roe v. Wade decision was passed. The t-shirt and the message it stood for grabbed viewers' attention and they took to social media to hail the actor for taking a stand and supporting the Roe v. Wade verdict.

Have a look at Benedict Cumberbatch and the SNL team's t-shirts here

Netizens said they 'absolutely loved' what the actor did, while others believed he 'nailed it'. Fans also shared the video of the actor closing for the night and wrote, "Here's to hoping our reproductive rights remain ours to choose".

READ | Report: Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe

Several artists and actors are speaking up against overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling. According to AP, this came after the SC's draft was accessed Politico revealed to the masses that about five judges voted to overrule Roe and Casey. The landmark ruling of 1973 legalized abortion and gave women legal basic abortion rights. Roe v. Wade made abortion legal in the United States and the leaked documents have given rise to pro-choice protests across the country. Apart from Cumberbatch, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have also extended their support and announced donations to abortion funds and local clinics. Amy Schumer, Bella Hadid, David Schwimmer and others have also spoken up about the ongoing situation on social media.

READ | Roe v. Wade verdict: History of leaks in the abortion right case; All you need to know

Image: Twitter/@thesnlnetwork·

READ | Benedict Cumberbatch reveals he might take break from acting after 'Doctor Strange 2'
READ | 'Doctor Strange 2' star Benedict Cumberbatch jokes 'I was beat by Will Smith' in SNL act
READ | Benedict Cumberbatch's 'SNL' sketch draws reference from Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's trial

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: benedict cumberbatch, doctor strange 2, roe v wade
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND