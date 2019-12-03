Benedict Cumberbatch's Next To Be Based On A Real-life Spy Story? Know Details Here

Benedict Cumberbatch is going to be seen as a spy in his upcoming movie Ironbark. The movie is directed by Dominic Cooke. Benedict's fans have seen him presenting the role of the classic character of a British detective Sherlock Holmes on the small screen. However, as soon as the news of his new movie was out, fans were unable to hold their curiosity to know more about his new character-

All about Ironbark: Benedict Cumberbatch's next

Ironbark is based on a real story of a British businessman who helped the CIA to stop a massacre from happening. Benedict's character will be seen helping the CIA to penetrate the Soviet Nuclear mission during the Cold War. The plot revolves around Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch's character) and how he spies and finds out crucial information to end the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The movie, Ironbark, also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Angus Wright and Jessie Buckley. Merab Ninidze is going to be seen playing the character of Greville Wynne's Russian source, Oleg Penkovsky. The script is adorned by the writer of Hitman's Bodyguard, Tom O'Connor. Initially, Ironbark was supposed to release in 2019, but due to some issues, the movie is delayed until 2020. No further information on the release is out. But, it is sure that Benedict is going to woo his fans with his impeccable acting.

Apart from Ironbark, Benedict Cumberbatch will soon be seen in the MCU's upcoming movie Dr Strange: Madness of Multiverse. The movie is going to release on May 5, 2021. The movie will cast Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda aka Scarlett Witch, and Rachel McAdams. Fans are speculating that the villain could be 'Nightmare' as per the title of the movie, but no such information is revealed yet.

