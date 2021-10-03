Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up On Playing Repressed Gay Person In 'The Power Of The Dog'

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch recently talked about his role in The Power of the Dog. The film explores themes of sexual repression and toxic masculinity. He revealed that his character had a burning love affair in his youth that was not tolerated. He explained that the character's toxic masculinity made him project 'hatred' for the world and himself.

Benedict Cumberbatch on his character in The Power of the Dog

While addressing the reporters at the New York Film Festival, Benedict Cumberbatch said, "He had this burning love affair in his youth, which was not tolerated, which was not allowed, couldn't be spoken of and the tragedy of that is what twists him into this sort of form of masculine toxicity."

The British actor explained that his character's toxic masculinity made him project "hate on the world, and for the world, hate on him, and I think his sense of loneliness is exacerbated by that and his sense of jealousy." Of the time period, Cumberbatch stated, "I think it speaks to a time of intolerance and a lack of acceptance where people couldn't live any kind their authentic self."

The Doctor Strange star continued, "(Queer men) had to bury that and cloak it in masculinity, which while not necessarily inherent on the face of it, became so." He said that the character's feelings about his sexuality are more complex than 'self-hatred.' He said, "I don't think he's disgusted with himself, he has privacy, he has moments of recollection; he communes with his memory, but I don't think he knows any different. It's so hard for us to view it through his lens, that's the trickiness of it."

According to the news agency, ANI, earlier this month, while speaking regarding the upcoming film at the Telluride Film Festival, he said, "I feel very sensitive about representation, diversity and inclusion. One of the appeals of the job was the idea that in this world, with this specific character, there was a lot that was private, hidden from view. It wasn't done without thought."

Ultimately, the Sherlock actor, during the press conference, said that scrunity about his casting should be addressed with director Jane Campion who "chose us as actors to play those roles. That's her question to answer."

The upcoming Western film is set in 1967, Cumberbatch has been featured as a cattle rancher who unexpectedly falls in love with the young son of a widow (played by Kirsten Dunst), who recently moved to his ranch. The character grapples with his sexuality in an era and place that highlights binary gender roles and expectations. The film will be premiering on the online streaming giant, Netflix, on November 17 this year.

Image: AP