Benedict Cumberbatch Opens Up On Spider-Man's Relationship With Doctor Strange

Spider-Man: No Way Home is less than two months away from hitting the big screens and many fans are quite excited to know how the film will bring its wide array of Marvel Comics elements, especially Peter Parker aka Spider Man (essayed by Tom Holland) and Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch). The saga's first trailer had already teased fans by bringing the duo together for the much-awaited MCU film. It revealed that Doctor Strange will mark the latest mentor of Peter in his Marvel tenure. Strange, in an interview with Empire, has talked about the relationship between Spider-Man and his character.

Benedict Cumberbatch on Doctor Strange's relationship with Spider-Man

Benedict Cumberbatch began by calling his character, Doctor Strange's relationship with Spider-Man as a 'shade of the Stark relationship' which is 'not as intimate.' He said that the dynamic between him and Holland's Parker is 'strange' and 'kind of shifts into far more parental and corrective.' According to a report by ComicBook.com, Cumberbatch had earlier said that the duo will have a relationship of 'neighbourhood superheroes' throughout the film.

Earlier this year, the actor had explained to The Hollywood Reporter that their 'close bond' will come from their 'history.' He noted that it might be the case that 'Peter asks him for help in doing something.' He added that 'he helps him fill in his tax returns.'

The trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home was recently released. The video clip showed the duo sharing a friendly bond as Doctor Strange agreed to help Peter Parker out in his missions. The stakes seem to become more dangerous, forcing Spider-Man to discover what it truly means to be 'Spider-Man.' Along with Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, the film also stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson.

Several media reports suggest that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro from the previous, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Alfred Molina will also return as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the big screens on December 17.

Image: AP