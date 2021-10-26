Tom Holland Teases Appearance Of Mystery Character In 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

The trailer of the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home was unveiled last month and has fans anticipating the movie. Tom Hollan is all set to reprise his role as the web-slinger in the movie alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Holland, in a recent interview, teased about a mystery character from the upcoming Spider-Man movie and said that it was one of the coolest scenes he had ever filmed.

Tom Holland teases mystery character

As per Screenrant, Tom Holland in an interview with Empire opened up about his next movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, and all the hype surrounding it. During the interview, the actor also teased that he had shot of the coolest scenes he had ever done with a mystery character. Holland explained that the scene featured a tableside interaction between him, Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, and an unnamed character.

He said, "It is one of the coolest scenes I’ve ever shot. It’s four people sitting at a table, having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing. The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor."

In the same interview, Holland was asked if previous Spider-Man's Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be making a special cameo, to which Tom replied, "I don’t know. I’m always in the dark. If they are, no one’s told me."

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown

Meanwhile, the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up from 2019's Far From Home, with the entire world learning Spider-Man's secret identity that was revealed by Mysterio. The trailer also shows the return of Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius and his 'extra' bionic limbs, from 2004's Spider-Man 2 that featured Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. The trailer also hinted at the return of Willem Dafoe's notorious Green Goblin and his familiar bomb attacks. The movie also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx. Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

(Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013)