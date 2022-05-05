Several superhero releases in both Bollywood and Hollywood have raised the bar of action as well as the expectations of the people. From KGF 2 to Benedict Cumberbatch-led upcoming MCU film Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been expressing their excitement for their favourite hero-based films.

With just a day left for the release of the highly anticipated MCU film, Benedict who plays the role of Dr. Stephen Strange, the surgeon-turned superhero in the forthcoming drama, spoke to Indian Express recently and discussed his take on the Indian film industry and the possibility of an Indian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Benedict Cumberbatch proposes Bollywood to join MCU

After the LA premiere of the much-awaited film, the makers have been piquing the curiosity of the fans. The Marvel movie has already churned more than Rs 20 crore in pre-sales and going by the sales, it is believed that the film will be a hit in the country. Given the love and the smashing business that South star Yash-led KGF 2 has garnered ever since its release, it is believed that superhero films have revolutionised the entire cinematic experience.

On being asked about his views on the Indian film market which can be a prospective competition for Hollywood, Cumberbatch shared his take and said that he does not feel that the two entertainment industries are exclusive. According to him, both the industries have got a very "avid movie-going public" and that translates whether it’s Bollywood or Hollywood.

He further stated that going by the love and popularity, there is room for both industries. Apart from this, the actor even hailed the Bollywood industry and suggested that Indian superheroes join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cumberbatch who is impressed with the stellar craft of the Indian stars proposed an option for them to become a part of the MCU films. While lauding the 'incredible talent' thriving in India, The Courier actor shared that he feels extremely fortunate to have worked with Sir Ben Kingsley or Dev Patel as both are amazing.

Having said that, the 45-year-old star added that India is a country that has an incredibly talented and thriving cinematic culture. He further expressed his fondness for the filmmakers that have done work in the English language and had a massive influence. Towards the end of his discussion, the versatile actor who has been to the country before to volunteer in a monastery in Darjeeling opined that Bollywood needs to be part of the MCU including a set up of a dance sequence followed by the Indian superhero. The Sam Raimi directorial that stars Benedict, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, and Rachel McAdams in key roles is set to hit theatres across the world on 6 May 2022

IMAGE: Instagram/dmchairmakeup