'KGF 2' Box Office Collection Day 21: Yash Starrer Enters Top 3 Highest Grossing Films

South sensation Yash is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film KGF: Chapter 2. The actioner is a sequel to the 2018 movie KGF: Chapter 1, which chronicles the jouney of Rocky and how he overtakes the Kolar Gold Fields and the fortune that lies beneath. The Yash starter has not just impressed fans with the intriguing plotline but is also scripting a monumental success at the ticket windows by recording unprecedented growth, dominating movies which released prior to it and after it. The Prashanth Neel directorial venture is also receiving a terrific response from the audience as well as the critics alike.

KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 21

The craze and hype surrounding the venture are being reflected in its box office collections as the Yash starrer has managed to bowl over the audiences with its theatrical run.KGF 2 has minted some whopping figures and despite 21 days of its release, it still continues to script some impressive figures.

As per the reports of Sacnilk, KGF: Chapter 2 performed well in its first 20 days at the box office and earmarked Rs 752.90 Cr India net. The early estimates suggest that it earned 11.40 Cr India net on day 21 of its theatrical run for all languages.The Hindi version minted 8.00 Cr, the Kannada version grossed 2.00 Cr, whereas, the Telugu version collected close to 0.80 Cr. This makes the film's total collections in India stand at Rs 764.30 Cr. As per Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, KGF 2 has entered the list of the top 3 highest-grossing Hindi films.

More about KGF: Chapter 2

The Kannada-language period actioner is bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films and was released theatrically in Hindi, Tami, Telugu and Malayalam. Apart from Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt playing the fierce role of Adheera and Raveena Tandon portraying politician Ramika Sen.Sreenidhi Shetty, on the other hand, reprised her role as Rocky's love interest. After several postponements and delays, the film finally premiered on April 14, 2022, and since then is ruling the box office.

