Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Power of the dog is a 2021 Western psychological drama film, helmed by Jane Campion. The film was an adaptation of Thomas Savage's 1967 novel by the same name and saw Benedict Cumberbatch in a different avatar, for which he received praises from all corners. The film focused on addressing important themes like repressing sexuality and toxic masculinity.

Benedict Cumberbatch's Power of the dog was nominated in many categories in the 94th Oscar Nominations. With Benedict nominated for the Academy Award Nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role, the actor recently revealed that he was asleep during his big Oscar nomination announcement.

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals that he slept during the 'Power Of The Dog' Oscar Nomination

Cumberbatch revealed that everybody knew about the news before him since he was sleeping during the morning of the selections and hadn't turned his telephone on. He discovered the news in the morning. Sharing the same, The Courier actor opened up to The New York Times and said,

"I think everyone heard about it [Oscar nomination] but me. I was asleep and I didn’t turn my phone on. I got an email last night from someone at Netflix saying, ‘Look, no matter what happens we’re so proud, it’s such a great movie and such a great performance.’ I mean, it was a lovely, beautiful email. And I went, ‘Oh, God, it’s happening tomorrow..."

He also revealed that his children were a little confused about what was happening. Cumberbatch thought it was a lovely moment to share with them, adding to which he further says,

"I’m a dad of three small boys and I’m on my own — my wife’s in New York — so I’m trying to get them ready for school and get them in a car, get them going. But I kind of realized, “Oh, my phone, I better get it,” just as we were finishing breakfast. So I turned it on and explained to three slightly confused little faces what it meant and why I was giggling and smiling a lot, and they had varying responses. I don’t talk about my private life, but that it is something I’m willing to share. It was a lovely moment to have with my boys."

Power of the Dog Oscar nominations 2022

The Power of the Dog received several nominations in this years Oscars. Apart from Best Picture, the film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Score, Editing and Cinematography. Benedict Cumberbatch, who took on the lead role in the film was nominated for Best Actor, while Kristen Dunst received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress and Kodi Smitt-McPhee and Jesse Plemons were nominated for Best Supporting Actors.

Image:AP/TPOTD/TWITTER