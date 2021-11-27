Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals Why 'Doctor Strange 2' Is Going Under 'significant' Reshoots

Earlier this month, MCU postponed the dates of several movies, including Doctor Strange 2 also known as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It was reported that Doctor Strange 2 was postponed because the movie was going under major reshoots.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays the role of Sorcerer Supreme, will return in a new adventure following the events of the Infinity Saga. In a recent interview, the actor finally addressed the rumours of reshoots and explained why the cast and crew members were back on sets.

Benedict Cumberbatch on Doctor Strange 2 reshoots

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Benedict Cumberbatch revealed why the cast and crew were back on the sets to reshoots for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He said, "We’re in the middle of reshoots and we’re working incredibly hard to make a schedule work to realize the full potential of the film - bits that we want to do better but also bits that were just impossible to do on the day because of logistics, COVID, etc. We were so delayed in production because of that. Luckily, not during production too much. Although everything is just a little slower."

Earlier, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Cumberbatch and other crew members would be coming back to the sets for six weeks of reshoots. The reshoots are reportedly happening due to a lack of actor availability owing to the ongoing pandemic crisis. A source close to the development told the media outlet that even while in the middle of production, Marvel is scheduling for more shooting. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was recently pushed back to May 6, 2022. Originally, the film was set for release in March.

Apart from Doctor Strange, the release date of Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have also been pushed ahead by the studio. Meanwhile, Cumberbatch is set to soon be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will release on December 17. Tom Holland will be seen reprising his role as Spider-Man from the previous movies.

Image: Instagram/@l3enedictcumberbatch