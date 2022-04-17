Benedict Cumberbatch To Return For Hosting Gig On SNL Alongside The Band 'Arcade Fire'

Benedict Cumberbatch is all set to take on the hosting duties of Saturday Night Live for a second time in May. The Power of The Dog's star will be joining the indie rock band Arcade Fire as returns to the stage on May 7, a day after his Marvel Studios movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release in theatres on May 6.

According to Deadline, the Oscar nominee made his debut on the long-running sketch series in November 2016, with American singer-songwriter Solange performing. Saturday Night Live confirmed Benedict Cumberbatch's return on the April 16 episode featuring Lizzo as host and musical guest.

Benedict Cumberbatch to return for second hosting stint on SNL

The actor will reportedly reprise his hosting duties as a part of a promo campaign for Doctor Strange. Cumberbatch is the latest addition to the impressive SNL 2022 host lineup, which includes Ariana DeBose, Will Forte, Willem Dafoe, John Mulaney, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Jerrod Carmichael, and Jake Gyllenhaal ahead of Lizzo.

Arcade Fire will also mark their fifth appearance as a musical guest, after earlier stints in 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2018. The band also has a major project releasing on May 6. They will be coming out with their much-anticipated sixth studio album, We, which marks their return since 2017's Everything Now. The album's first single The Lightning I, II has been faring well since it came out in March.

Meanwhile, the British star recently bagged an Academy Award nomination for the best actor in a leading role for Jane Campion's The Power of The Dog. He also received BAFTA, Golden Globe and SAG Awards nominations for the same.

Campion bagged the Academy Award in the 'Best Direction' category for the film, which also starred Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee among others in pivotal roles.

Benedict's upcoming Marvel flick comes as the sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange. He will appear in the role of Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Directed by Sam Raimi, it is scheduled to be released in the US on May 6.

