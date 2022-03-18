Benedict Cumberbatch Teases 'unexpected Conclusions, Lot Of Reckoning' In Doctor Strange 2

After opening up the pandora's box of the multiverse in Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Strange will now face the unexpected supervillains that threaten to ruin the universe's balance. From facing his evil counterpart to handling Wanda Maximoff's powers, Strange will be seen shouldering the responsibility of the consequences of his actions. After the grand trailer release, fans suggested several theories about Doctor Strange and the plotline.

However, in a recent interview, Benedict Cumberbatch, who has been playing the role of the sorcerer for six years, shared a deeper insight on the upcoming film. The British actor talked about his character's journey in the sequel and what to expect from Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness.

Benedict Cumberbatch on 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

In an interview with Empire, the 45-year-old actor dished on his character arc by describing Strange's journey as 'self-discovery'. He also believed the audience will witness 'a lot of reckoning' and 'extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters'. Moreover, Cumberbatch also believed that the events of the sequel will explore the sorcerer's true nature and how he will face them.

Benedict Cumberbatch stated, ''There’s a lot of reckoning. And a lot of self-discovery. Strange is almost a stranger to himself before this film unfolds and reveals what, essentially, is in his nature, that he then has to either confront or resist or fall into or become. There are some very bold ideas and some extraordinary tests of Strange and encounters. There are some very unexpected conclusions.”

Meanwhile, Rachel McAdams, who will be reprising her role as Christine Palmer in Doctor Strange 2 talked about her role in the sequel. During the interview with Empire Magazine, the 43-year-old actor revealed that her role would consist of more than 'just wearing scrubs' and added that she is ''certainly a part of things I've never seen on screen.''

Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch and Rachel McAdams, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also features Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong and more. Directed by Sam Raimi, the Marvel film is set to release on May 6, 2022.

