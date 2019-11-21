Best HBO Series: A List Of The Best HBO Original Series You Can Binge Watch

Their is a whole generation that his grown up watching some of the epic television series on HBO. There are several TV series on HBO that are popular all across the world. Some of these shows' spin-offs are also scheduled to release in the future. Let’s take a look at some of the most popular HBO original series for you to binge-watch:

The Sopranos

The Sopranos is a TV series based on the life of Tony Soprano. Soprano is an Italian-American mafia head based in New Jersey. He struggles to manage his family and criminal life and confides his affairs to his psychiatrist Jennifer Melfi.

Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones is a rage world across and is known for its storyline and gruesome barbarity. This iconic TV series is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's book, A Song of Ice and Fire. The show had eight seasons and the finale aired in 2019.

The Wire

The Wire revolves around the city of Baltimore where Detective James McNulty and his team investigate crimes. They try their best to solve the bridge that exists between the drug kingpins and law enforcement agencies.This show in all its five seasons has been able to create a mark and is immensely popular with the audience.

Big Little Lies

Big Little Lies is a television series that tells the story of Madeline, Celeste and Jane. This trio of wealthy young women, based in California, are caught in a web when a murder takes place in their town. It stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley in pivotal roles.

Westworld

Westworld is a futuristic Western-themed amusement park made for its visitors. Here, the visitors interact with the automatons. However, things take a turn when the robots start malfunctioning. The show currently has two seasons and is renewed for a third season.

