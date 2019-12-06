Best Of Kristen Stewart's Movies Apart From 'Twilight' That You Must Watch

Kristen Stewart is an American actress and director. She is the recipient of several accolades, including a César Award, which she was the first American actress to win. Her films have grossed over $4.3 billion worldwide. She was also the highest-paid actress in the world in 2010 and 2012. The actor gained most of her popularity after her film Twilight.

Also read: Seberg Starring Kristen Stewart Trailer Released, Stewart's Best Performance?

Many people have talked briefly about Kristen Stewart’s role in Twilight. But this gave us room to explore Kristen Stewart’s filmography. The actor has starred in various popular movies. Her movie Charlie’s Angels, which is the reboot of the previous film with the same name, was recently released. Let’s look at some of her best films:

Also read: Where Are The Twilight Trio-Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson And Taylor Lautner Now?

Adventureland

This is a comedy-drama set in 1987. It revolves around Jessie Eisenberg, a college graduate who runs a gig at summertime park to earn some bucks. Kristen is his friend and love interest in the movie.

Certain Women

This movie was released in 2014. The drama features Kristen alongside Michelle Williams and Laura Dern. The film depicts the story of working-class women who are tested by everyday struggles.

Camp X-ray

This movie is a gripping military drama released in 2016. In the film, Stewart stars as a private assigned to a mostly male group of guards at Guantanamo Bay. She also shows her rage as she deals with misogynistic peers. She also shows care for prison detainees.

Lizzie

This movie was released last year. The story revolves around the mystery surrounding Lizzie Borden and the infamous 1892 axe murder of her father and stepmother. The movie also shows the romance between the lonely misfit Lizzie (Chloe Sevigny) and reserved Irish housemaid Bridget (Stewart).

Personal Shopper

Released in 2016, Personal Shopper revolves around Maureen, a personal shopper to a supermodel who is determined to stay in Paris. This is three months after the death of her twin brother from a genetic heart abnormality. The drama continues as Maureen receives texts from an unknown source.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.