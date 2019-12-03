Where Are The Twilight Trio-Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson And Taylor Lautner Now?

One cannot even begin to imagine that the first film from the Twilight series was aired almost 11 years ago. For people who are currently in their 20’s, the entire Twilight series is like an emotion. Many of them have grown up fantasizing about a love story as passionate as that of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

Even after so many years, the high school romance is still adored by fans who still have several re-runs of the film series. Many actors rose to the attention of the public eye, prominently due to their role in the series. But in case you have lost track of them, here is an update on where is the Twilight trio of Bella, Edward, and Jacob currently is.

1. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart is one of the major actors to have benefitted from all the publicity during the Twilight series. Kristen’s portrayal of the shy and awkward Bella Swan who falls for a vampire got her accolades from all corners. Her career has kickstarted ever since.

She swiftly moved to critically acclaimed films like Still Alice, Equals, Camp X-Ray, Clouds of Sils Maria, etc. She was last seen in the box office hit film, Charlie's Angels. Her next project, Underwater is scheduled for a January 2020 release.

2. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson was earlier known for his role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. However, it was the Twilight film series that shot him to fame. Robert Pattinson gained quite the momentum among fans, especially the female fans, for his strong character in the film.

Ever since then, Robert Pattinson has ventured into various kinds of films like the critically acclaimed Good Time. He will be next seen in DC’s much-anticipated superhero film, The Batman. The film is expected to release in 2021.

3. Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner is one of the few people who did not receive much popularity or success after the film series ended. He portrayed the role of a werewolf and Bella’s other love interest in the series. Lautner shifted his focus to television then. He portrayed the role of Dale in Cuckoo. His portrayal of Dr. Cascade on Scream Queens even garnered him choice scene-stealer at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

