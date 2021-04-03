Best Romantic Comedies To Binge-watch On Netflix This Weekend

When done correctly, romantic comedy can be a wonderful genre. For those who don't like anything gritty or gory, romantic-comedy is the genre for you. Although the films are more sweet than intense, they are still wonderful in their own right. With that in mind, we've assembled a list of the best romantic comedies on Netflix to watch currently. And while they may not be new on Netflix, they definitely serve their purpose.

My Best Friend's Wedding

You can't speak about excellent romcoms without mentioning Julia Roberts' My Best Friend's Wedding. It was undoubtedly one of the Oscar-winning actor's most successful movies in the 1990s. Roberts plays a single 28-year-old woman who receives a call from her best friend, Dermot Mulroney, telling her that he is getting married. Post his call, she discovers that she is in love with him. She then tries to wreck his wedding with her fake fiancé, Rupert Everett, in order to provoke envy. Your perceptions may differ depending on how you feel about "homewreckers," and while My Best Friend's Wedding may not be as fulfilling as her other romcoms such as Notting Hill or Pretty Woman, this 1997 film has its own moments.

The Half of It

The Half Of It is a particularly well-layered, charming, and profoundly touching narrative about relationships - and not just romantic ones. Ellie Chu is played by Leah Lewis in the film. She is a brilliant student who avoids getting a social life at school. Instead, she devotes her time and energy to earning money by writing articles for her classmates. When the popular guy, Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) asks Ellie to compose a love letter for him to send to his crush Aster (Alexxis Lemire), it sets off a love/friendship triangle. It's a particularly nuanced and sensitive explanation of what it means to find "the one,". The one that goes way beyond the cliched definition of the term and into terrain that's far more dynamic, logical, and inspiring.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

If you're looking for a lighthearted, sweet romance to liven up your day, To All the Boys I've Loved Before is a great choice on Netflix. The film follows Lara Jean (Lana Condor), a teen whose greatest nightmares are realised when five letters she penned to her secret crushes are sent out without her consent. When Lara Jean is approached by her old crush Peter (Noah Centineo), she is worried that it will interfere with her new crush Josh (Israel Broussard), so she and Peter decide to fake a relationship so they can be with who they both want to be with. Pretending to be together inevitably leads to true feelings between the two, and the rest is history.

Let It Snow

If you're looking for some holiday romance, Netflix's Let It Snow, a rom-com can be the choice for you. It's a beautiful movie from beginning to end, as it involves the dramas of teen friendship and family struggles. The film is full of marvellous performances from a talented young cast. A lot of the Netflix Christmas romances are in the Hallmark channel vein, which is fine if that's your preference, but for those who would like an old-fashioned feel-good holiday romance, Let It Snow is just what you're looking for.

Set It Up

If you're searching for a cute romantic comedy but don't want to watch anything from the last decade for the umpteenth time, Claire Scanlon's charming Set It Up is a must-see. The plot revolves around two assistants (Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) who plan to set up their bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs, respectively) in an attempt to get some much-needed free time away from their stressful work. Despite their plotting, they begin to fall for each other. The rom-com beats are obvious from a mile away, but they're executed so well and efficiently that you won't notice and will find yourself getting carried away along with the characters.