Bette Midler-starrer 'Hocus Pocus 2' To Get Halloween 2022 Release On Disney+

Hocus Pocus fans are currently awaiting the release of the sequel of the popular film, which quickly attained cult status after its release in 1993. Adam Shankman, the producer of the film recently took to his social media account and announced the release date of the film. He stated that the film would release on Halloween 2022 and mentioned that the team had wrapped up shooting.

Hocus Pocus 2 to get Halloween 2022 release?

The much-loved Sanderson sisters played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will soon make a come back to the screen as they will reprise their roles in the popular franchise. The film is now scheduled to get its premiere on Disney+ on Halloween 2022 and is helmed by Anne Fletcher. The film commenced shooting in November 2021 and fans were over the moon after the news was announced. The producer of the film took to Instagram and announced that the film had wrapped up its shoot as he congratulated his 'amazing' team. His caption read, "SISTAAAAAHHHHSSS! Aaaaand that’s a WRAP!!! #hocuspocus2

Congratulations to the amazing team @bettemidler @sarahjessicaparker @kathynajimy @567and8 @mrsleshem and the WHOOOOLLLEEEE cast and crew!!! Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus"

The first look of Hocus Pocus 2 was recently unveiled on Disney + Day and fans were excited to see their favourite actors back on screen reprising their roles again. The OTT platform hinted at a Halloween release at the time as well, but the producer has now confirmed the same. The caption of the first look of the film featured the trio and read, "They're already running amok, amok, amok! 🕯 Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022".

Apart from Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, the film will see Tony Hale, Whitney Peak, Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, Lilia Buckingham, Juju Brenner, Belissa Escobedo, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, Nina Kitchen and others in pivotal roles. The upcoming film will be all about three youngsters who bring back the Sanderson Sisters to Salem by accident. The film will revolve around how the trio puts an end to the child-hungry witches, who plot to wreak havoc in the world.

