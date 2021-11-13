'Hocus Pocus 2’: Disney+ Reveals First Look Of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker Starrer

With Hocus Pocus 2 being the talk of the town, Disney+ has dropped a first-look of the film. The horror-comedy will be the sequel to the Halloween classic, which first released in 1993. The sequel will premiere in fall 2022, and fans are more excited than ever, after the first look was unveiled on Disney + Day.

Hocus Pocus 2 first look revealed

The film will be all about three youngsters, who accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to Salem. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles in the upcoming film. The plot of the film will be all about the trio, who must find a way to put an end to child-hungry witches who wish to wreak havoc in the world as we know it. Disney+ revealed the first look at the three stars from the upcoming film, and the caption read, "They're already running amok, amok, amok! 🕯 Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are in production on #HocusPocus2, coming Fall 2022"

First look of Hocus Pocus 2

Apart from the three stars, the film will also see Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Whitney Peak, Hannah Waddingham, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Juju Brenner, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson and Nina Kitchen take on pivotal roles. Fans were extremely excited with the new poster and took to the comments section of the same poster shared by Bette Midler and mentioned that they could not wait any longer to watch the film. Some mentioned that it was the 'absolute best', while others expressed their love for the trio and mentioned how excited they were about Hocus Pocus 2. The upcoming film will be helmed by Anne Fletcher, and written by Jen D’Angelo. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the movie is currently being filmed in Rhode Island, according to reports by Deadline.

The film is one of the most-awaited ones, as its original was one that was loved by millions. It was helmed by Kenny Ortega and followed the lives of a villainous comedic trio of witches, who were resurrected by a teenager on Halloween. The film starred Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Anderson, Bette Midler as Winnie and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson.

