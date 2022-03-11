Better Call Saul Season 6 Trailer: Jimmy's Transformation Into Saul Goodman Sets Up Finale

Since the conclusion of Breaking Bad, it's been its prequel Better Call Saul that has gripped audiences over the past few years. After five thrilling seasons, the show is all set to come to an end with the sixth season, and the latest trailer promises a grand finale.

The transformation of Jimmy into Saul amid the twists and turns of the drug cartel will be the crux of the season.

Better Call Saul Season 6 trailer

The plot revolves around Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, and his journey from a 'compromised hero', as the official synopsis points out, an aspiring lawyer and his transformation into a confident but rogue criminal lawyer.

Saul's involvement with the cartel and the courthouse, and his journey from Albuquerque to Omaha, will be the crux of the sixth season. His relationship with Kim, played by Rhea Seehorn, battling her own existential crisis, also play a major role in the turn of events of the sixth season.

Mike, played by Jonathan Banks, Gus, enacted by Giancarlo Esposito, Nacho, portrayed by Michael Mando, and Lalo, played by Tony Dalton, too play an important role in the series, as as they get involved in chaos amid trying their interests in the game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Jimmy and Kim too are not safe and could be under threat from Gus and the cartel and criminals too knew him amid his soaring fame among the rogues. Gus' intentions to maintain control of the cartel, Salamanca Twins' plans to create destruction, Nacho's whereabouts after betraying the Cartel, Gus' deal with Hector Salamanca, and the rise of Mike into the Gus' General will be among the other highlights of the sixth season.

The latest season is set to take viewers closer to the events from Breaking Bad. "Whatever happens next, it's not gonna go down the way you think it is," Mike Ehrmantraut says towards the end of the trailer, and that's a cue for netizens on what to expect from the sixth season of the show

Better Call Saul season 6 details

The final season will consist of 13 episodes. The latest season will premiere on April 18 with a two-episode launch, after which new episodes will be unveiled every Monday till the seventh episode. The remaining six episodes will then be unveiled from July 11.

The show will be airing on AMC.